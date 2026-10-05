America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellen Deschatres's avatar
Ellen Deschatres
9h

All of this is very weird in a most ominous way. It’s weird beyond words that one man was able to stage a coup to stop the peaceful transfer of power for the very first time in our nation’s history…and that now as head of our government, he has enlisted the very forces of evil within it to to stage another coup by various means and subvert the will of the people.

It’s weird that he was re-elected in spite of his first coup attempt. It’s weird that his corruption is willfully ignored by the republicans in Congress. It’s getting weirder and weirder that his justice department and FBI seek to investigate and invalidate Nixon’s crimes and corruption of 50 years ago, when volumes and volumes have been written about this era…and laws passed to prevent another Watergate.

But the weirdest yet is that he is allowed by his own party to freely roam the country, spouting expletives and filth in order to win an election that he wants to stop altogether. It is weird because no other president has ever used such language or embarrassed us in such an overt fashion. In the past, history has left that to the dictators of the world.

It is ultimately the weirdest thing ever that this man has his fingers on the nuclear code and continues to be permitted to wage war with the right hand and destroy our sacred institutions, both ideological and physical, with the left hand. “From ghoulies and ghosties, long-leggity beasties, and things that go (Trump) bump in the night, Good Lord, deliver us!”

Reply
Share
2 replies
Sharon Turner's avatar
Sharon Turner
9h

If/when this corrupt regime attempts to overturn the results of the midterms (assuming that the Dems take control), there must be peaceful but massive, prolonged general strikes throughout the country. The White House, the Capitol, and the Supreme Court should be ringed with chanting protestors 24/7 (we can work in shifts). If all of this falls on deaf ears, then we start withholding payment of any federal taxes and choke them wherever and however we can.

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steven Beschloss · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture