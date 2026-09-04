America, America

America, America

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AVee. (Alexia)'s avatar
AVee. (Alexia)
10h

Excruciatingly accurate.

Painful; but necessary to reveal….yes agree, we are being led by a traitor

Excerpt:

In our ongoing effort to comprehend and confront the daily acts of destruction by the Trump regime during this second term, we sometimes miss the profundity of individual attacks on our system and people.

But this latest effort strikes me as a sickeningly vivid illustration that America is being led by a traitor who despises our Constitution and betrays our most sacred rights as Americans.

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Ellen Deschatres's avatar
Ellen Deschatres
9h

How did we get here? I would argue that the Supreme Court, with its own brand of sycophancy and cowardice has led us to this place. If Trump did not feel emboldened by this court, he would not be trying to impose his will upon our sacred act and responsibility of citizenship. I have long said that voting is the most important RIGHT, not privilege, that we have and that any attempt to interfere with or take away our right to vote is a deal-breaker for democracy and for this country. Voting allows us, for now, to keep a finger in the dyke to stop the flood of authoritarianism that seems imminent. If we have no vote, we have no voice. If we have no voice, we have no democracy…full stop.

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