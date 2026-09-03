Donald Trump Is a Criminal Mob Boss

Barely does a day pass when we don’t see some brazen act of corruption by Donald Trump: the myriad ways he’s pocketed literally billions of dollars, taken foreign bribes, lawlessly built vanity projects with our money, demanded payments by private businesses, turned our federal agencies into fiefdoms of fealty, handed out pardons like candy and—ultimately—ignored the public’s interests. It’s appalling, wrong and can feel overwhelming.

To better understand what’s happening and sort through how to overcome it, I spoke to the talented Barb McQuade, a former federal prosecutor, MS Now legal analyst, University of Michigan law professor and author of an important new book, The Fix: Saving America from the Corruption of a Mob-Style Government.

I think you’ll find her insights valuable, especially as we look ahead to curtailing Trump’s power at the midterms and evaluating new leaders for 2028. We explore some of the most dangerous aspects of this systematic corruption for our democracy and society, the role of income and wealth inequality and broligarchs exacerbating the extreme disparity, the kind of leadership America needs and specific new measures that can change our future.

I hope you’ll give it a listen and share it.

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