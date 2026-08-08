America, America

America, America

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Anne Fowler's avatar
Anne Fowler
10h

I am an Episcopal priest and I am fond of saying that I am theologically committed to hope. I put that commitment into action by supporting and working for politicians who offer hope in these dark times.

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3 replies by Steven Beschloss and others
AVee. (Alexia)'s avatar
AVee. (Alexia)
9hEdited

Here: Stared at the blank space still stunned Blanche was confirmed:

(47 Republican senators voted to confirm him: 2 Republicans (Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski) voting against - alongside all Democrats; Cassidy caved, Mitch McConnell didn’t vote)

47 people. In spite of all the wrongs.47.

Your well worded essay poses the question: What are we fighting for?

I reviewed the beginning of the

Declaration of Independence “which centers on core Enlightenment ideas:

-natural rights (life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness),

-the social contract where governments derive power from the consent of the governed,

-and the right of citizens to alter or abolish a destructive government.”

I’ve stayed in the “fight” because we need honest leaders restored; we need Truth as one of government’s core principles;and we need Separation of Powers and the Constitution actually honored. We need a Justice department that in actuality … seeks true Justice, not one punishing because seashells form numbers.

I stay because..

Nothing will improve without us.

Thank you Steven for staying in the fight,

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