Minneapolis protestors refused to be deterred by ICE terror or sub-zero weather (Photo by Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images)

The temperature hit 20 degrees below zero. Add in the wind chill, it was minus 30 in Minneapolis yesterday. These are cruel, inhumane conditions to be outside for any length of time. But thousands of Minnesotans showed up in the streets to express their anger over conditions far crueler and inhumane: A reckless ICE operation involving some 3,000 masked agents who are ignoring the rule of law, knocking down doors, dragging inadequately dressed people out of their homes, grabbing small children and even killing a young mother by shooting her in the face at point-blank range. This abuse is ensnaring undocumented immigrants and American citizens alike. These Trump-empowered thugs are spreading terror in this northern city, yet the determined people there have chosen not to let fear, intimidation and the threat of violence stop them from banding together, speaking out and making clear this hostile, lawless federal force must go. They give me hope by rising up and refusing to be silent or passive. “It can’t go on like this,” one 76-year-old protestor said. “We don’t abide by cruelty or violence.”

There are many more individual examples that suggest people of intelligence, good will, compassion and determination will eventually rule the day. That includes some 200 clergy from around the country, men and women from a variety of faiths, who came to Minneapolis to help patrol the streets, warn locals about ICE agents and help resist Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda with their moral presence.

They are among a growing number of Americans and clear-eyed observers fearlessly resisting a fascist regime and its criminal leader. As I discussed yesterday in “Jack Smith Will Not Be Silenced,” the former special counsel made clear that he had the facts to prove Trump’s guilt in rejecting the will of the people following the 2020 election. “Our investigation revealed that Donald Trump is the person who caused Jan. 6, that it was foreseeable to him and that he sought to exploit the violence,” Smith testified. He also said in response to Trump’s continuing threats toward him, “I will not be intimidated…We followed the facts, and we follow the law.” Jack Smith is a reminder that, despite the daily flood of lies, the truth will eventually win out.

Add to this list Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who followed up his pivotal speech in Davos that rejected Trump coercion and contempt by vigorously responding to Trump’s insults. “Canada doesn't live because of the United States [as Trump asserted]. Canada thrives because we are Canadian," Carney responded Thursday. He had much more to say: "We can show that another way is possible, that the arc of history isn't destined to be warped toward authoritarianism and exclusion; it can still bend toward progress and justice.” And this, further reminding us of the principles that actually can improve lives and speak to the best of liberal government that values equality. Canada “is the greatest country in the world to be a regular person. You don't have to be born rich, or to a landed family. You don't have to be a certain color or worship a certain god.” It’s this kind of forceful vision that also gives me hope that the hateful forces of authoritarianism unleashed by Trump will not endure.

So what do you think? Who or what gives you hope right now? Perhaps you want to focus on someone or some event in the news known to many. Perhaps you’d rather spotlight a historical figure whose life and words speak to you. Maybe you can mention a family member or a neighbor or someone else who’s close to you. I believe this thought exercise can help strengthen our resolve to resist the dark and dispiriting pull of the Trump regime’s hostile agenda.

As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity for this America, America community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.

