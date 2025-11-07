A Conversation with The Bulwark’s Jonathan Last

Thank you to the nearly 4k people who turned into my live video with, editor of The Bulwark. It was an engaging, wide-ranging conversation about the meaning of Tuesday’s elections, the challenge to overcome authoritarianism in America, the continuing need to build a dissident movement and much more.
This recording is exclusively for paid subscribers. …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to America, America to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.