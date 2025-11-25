Trump and Hegseth Foolishly Threaten Mark Kelly

So now Trump sycophant Pete Hegseth is threatening to court martial Mark Kelly—Arizona senator, decorated Navy veteran, astronaut—for his part in reminding members of the military that they can refuse illegal orders. Hegseth and Trump have gone after the wrong guy, and they are only further demonstrating their hostility to our Constitution and their weak leadership.

Have a listen to my short video here—requiring just one minute and thirty seconds of your time. And, if you find it of value, please do share it with others. Like the not-to-be-intimidated Sen. Kelly, we need to stand up and speak out against the dangerous buffoonery of Trump and his sycophants.

*Photo by Kevin Dietsch via Getty Images.