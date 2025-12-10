Trump's Abuse of Female Reporters Must Stop

Donald Trump is getting worse. He can’t stand to be questioned. He especially can’t stand to be questioned by strong female reporters. And he’s increasingly unable to control his abusive, misogynistic behavior. This is wrong—and it needs to stop.

I share my thoughts on this topic in less than two minutes. I hope you’ll give it a listen and share it.

*Photo by Pete Marovich via Getty Images.