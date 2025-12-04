America, America

America, America

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The N. Korea-Style Trump Cabinet Show Is Deeply Abnormal

It’s way past time for news coverage that does not normalize, but rather rings the alarm loud and clear
Steven Beschloss's avatar
Steven Beschloss
Dec 04, 2025

This On-Target video by Stop The Press’ Mark Jacob and me focuses on Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, which featured Donald Trump’s sycophantic coterie praising their Dear Leader’s supreme achievements and illustrating (once again) how untethered from reality this regime is.

Trump was unable to keep his eyes open, even as he railed against The New York Times for doubting his stamina. When he wasn’t napping, he was disgracefully calling U.S. citizens from Somalia “garbage” who didn’t belong in this country. He once again said the Democrats’ push for affordability was a “con job,” while he and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sought to avoid responsibility for a murderous war crime in the Caribbean Sea.

The coverage by many media outlets took the whole event in stride, minimizing what they had seen and failing to capture its meaning for our country. At least the UK’s The Independent grasped the alarming display: “Cabinet meeting from Hell.” But the overall response was a reminder of too many legacy media operations failing to articulate the madness of a regime that has abandoned reality, the rule of law and the needs of everyday Americans.

Share

If you’re not already, become a paid subscriber to America, America—for $50 a year or just $5 a month. That helps sustain our work, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to our dynamic community conversations. It also represents your commitment to fearless and independent journalism.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Steven Beschloss
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture