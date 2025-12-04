The N. Korea-Style Trump Cabinet Show Is Deeply Abnormal

This On-Target video by Stop The Press’ Mark Jacob and me focuses on Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, which featured Donald Trump’s sycophantic coterie praising their Dear Leader’s supreme achievements and illustrating (once again) how untethered from reality this regime is.

Trump was unable to keep his eyes open, even as he railed against The New York Times for doubting his stamina. When he wasn’t napping, he was disgracefully calling U.S. citizens from Somalia “garbage” who didn’t belong in this country. He once again said the Democrats’ push for affordability was a “con job,” while he and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sought to avoid responsibility for a murderous war crime in the Caribbean Sea.

The coverage by many media outlets took the whole event in stride, minimizing what they had seen and failing to capture its meaning for our country. At least the UK’s The Independent grasped the alarming display: “Cabinet meeting from Hell.” But the overall response was a reminder of too many legacy media operations failing to articulate the madness of a regime that has abandoned reality, the rule of law and the needs of everyday Americans.

Share

If you’re not already, become a paid subscriber to America, America—for $50 a year or just $5 a month. That helps sustain our work, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to our dynamic community conversations. It also represents your commitment to fearless and independent journalism.