A Matter of Character (audio)
A Matter of Character (audio)

On liars, dogs, family and, most of all, the need for decency in our leaders
Steven Beschloss
May 01, 2024
Dear Friend,

I’m happy to be sharing this audio version of Monday’s post (read aloud by me) with the plan of producing these more regularly in the coming months as we head toward the November elections. These are an extra benefit for paid subscribers.

Since Monday, South Dakota’s puppy-killing governor and VP hopeful Kristi Noem has doubled-down on her despicable behavior—and not just falsely claiming this is typical behavior on the farm.

Audio recordings of regular posts, narrated by author and journalist Steven Beschloss, focused on democracy, justice, politics and society.
