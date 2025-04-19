Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1
18

April 19 protest in New York City

A recording from Steven Beschloss's live video
Steven Beschloss's avatar
Steven Beschloss
Apr 19, 2025
1
18
Share

Thank you to over 1.2k people who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app. I thought it was important to share with you a glimpse of the crowd at 42nd St and 5th Ave., especially because we cannot count on legacy media to cover the growing anger, frustration and need for change.

Get more from Steven Beschloss in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

America, America
America, America
Audio recordings of regular posts, narrated by author and journalist Steven Beschloss, focused on democracy, justice, politics and society.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Steven Beschloss's avatar
Steven Beschloss
Recent Episodes
Law Firms and Universities Must Act with Courage, Not Cowardice
  Steven Beschloss
Watch: How to Write About Politics Without Losing Your Mind
  Steven Beschloss and Narratively
Trump’s Tariffs Promise a Major Car Wreck
  Steven Beschloss
Lies, Incompetence & National Security
  Steven Beschloss and Mark Jacob
The Trump Regime Retreats on Promised Agent Orange Cleanup
  Steven Beschloss
What Are We to Do? My Conversation with Steve Schmidt
  Steven Beschloss and Steve Schmidt
Trump’s Retribution Targets Law Firms
  Steven Beschloss