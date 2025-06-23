America, America

Bishop William Barber and America’s Moral Crucible

A recording from Steven Beschloss's live video
Steven Beschloss
and
William J. Barber, II
Jun 23, 2025
Thank you to over three thousand people who tuned into my live conversation with Bishop William Barber, one of our nation’s leading moral voices. This edifying and inspiring talk was wide-ranging—from Trump’s unilateral bombing of Iran and the evils of war, poverty and racism, to mass protest and Frederick Douglass’ reminder in 1857 that “power concedes…

