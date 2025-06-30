America, America

America, America

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of America, America

Citizenship Is Not a Spectator Sport

A recording from my live video conversation with Joe Trippi
Steven Beschloss's avatar
Joe Trippi's avatar
Steven Beschloss
and
Joe Trippi
Jun 30, 2025
∙ Paid
2
8
Share

Thank you

Carol L. Clark
,
Bernadette E. Kazmarski
,
P. J. Schuster
,
W. R. Dunn
,
Hirut Kidane-mariam
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Joe Trippi
!

I reached out to Joe—the pioneering campaign manager for Howard Dean and many other candidates at every level, as well as a senior adviser to the Lincoln Project—in response to his writing about the need to get involved and not just be a spectator if you want to save our country.

“…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to America, America to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Steven Beschloss
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture