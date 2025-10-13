America, America

America, America

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
15
60

Whiplash on A Day of Peace

Got a Minute or Two? Mad Hattery and Other Outrages
Steven Beschloss's avatar
Steven Beschloss
Oct 13, 2025
15
60
Share

A brief comment on this beautiful day in the Middle East as Israeli hostages return home and a ceasefire takes hold, as well as the whiplash caused by Donald Trump being hailed as a peacemaker while he expands his warmongering against America and Americans.

I hope you’ll share this short video.

Share

Becoming a paid subscriber to America, America—for $50 a year or just $5 a month—helps sustain our work, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to our dynamic community conversations. It also represents your commitment to fearless and independent journalism and commentary.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Steven Beschloss
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture