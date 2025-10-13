Whiplash on A Day of Peace

A brief comment on this beautiful day in the Middle East as Israeli hostages return home and a ceasefire takes hold, as well as the whiplash caused by Donald Trump being hailed as a peacemaker while he expands his warmongering against America and Americans.

