Trump Playing Doctor Is Enough to Make Us Sick (again)

This On-Target video by Mark Jacob and me examines the appalling assault on medical science in which Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are blaming Tylenol and vaccines for autism, in direct opposition to medical experts. They are specifically targeting the dangers of acetaminophen for pregnant women, without credible data or new scientific studies.

A substantial Mother Jones story took apart the fractured logic behind their dangerous campaign, and Juliet Jeske, who produces “Decoding Fox News,” shared a super-cut of Trump’s bonkers anti-Tylenol statements. As I note in our discussion, it would help not to have a simpleton in the White House announcing simple answers for incredibly complicated problems.

Jacob is author of the outstanding “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

