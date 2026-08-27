America, America

America, America

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Confronting the Rich and Powerful Epstein Class

‘Six Questions’ with legal journalist Katie Phang
Steven Beschloss's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
Steven Beschloss and Katie Phang
∙ Paid

Like all of us, Katie Phang is frustrated by the illegal refusal of Todd Blanche and the Department of Justice to release unredacted Epstein files they were required to release under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. But Katie responded to her frustration by filing suit against Blanche and the DOJ. “The fact that I’m even having to sue and fight in a …

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Steven Beschloss.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Steven Beschloss · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture