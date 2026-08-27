Like all of us, Katie Phang is frustrated by the illegal refusal of Todd Blanche and the Department of Justice to release unredacted Epstein files they were required to release under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. But Katie responded to her frustration by filing suit against Blanche and the DOJ. “The fact that I’m even having to sue and fight in a …
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Confronting the Rich and Powerful Epstein Class
‘Six Questions’ with legal journalist Katie Phang
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