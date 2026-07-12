What Kind of Leaders Do We Need?

Before we head into another jam-packed week, I wanted to share with you my conversation with the always insightful Stuart Stevens, who explained his righteous anger over the way that Maine’s senate candidate, Graham Platner, exited the race. This was a powerful illustration of the dangerous challenge our nation faces with too many candidates modeling sociopathic behavior—and too many voters attracted to it.

Our conversation had a technical glitch at the end, but I think you’ll find it worth your time. Speaking of leadership, I will share my thoughts on the unexpected passing of Lindsey Graham tomorrow.

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