It’s not hard to see where this is going. We saw Donald Trump sending FBI agents to seize ballots in Georgia as a likely trial balloon. We heard his speech last week lying about China’s involvement to explain his loss in 2020. We lived through the Jan. 6 insurrection when he refused to accept the election’s outcome in an effort to stay in power. We hear…
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Protecting the Midterms from the Real Enemy
In this new episode of 'Six Questions,' Miles Taylor explains the threat from Donald Trump, the preparations underway to thwart the attacks and how we the people can ensure our voices are heard
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