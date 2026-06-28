The Uplifting Power of Music

Lara Downes is premiering “The Declaration Project” this week at Lincoln Center, a multimedia musical event that she has developed over the last two years that draws on a wide range of American music. As my conversation with the renowned pianist and recording artist explores, music has been an extraordinary source to provide uplift and insight throughout our history. “American musicians and the sound of American music has always been pointing towards the future and something better from the very beginning,” Lara said. “Because if we go all the way back, you know, the roots of American music lie in the music of enslavement…it has been a source of gathering and of encouragement and support.”

Among the compelling songs on the program this week in addition to new works premiering: Paul Simon’s “America” and “American Tune,” “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free by Billy Taylor and Nina Simone, “Over The Rainbow” by Harold Arlen and “Somewhere” by Leonard Bernstein. (Here too is Lara’s “Declaration Project” playlist available on Spotify.)

I think you’ll find our talk well worth your time, especially if you’re seeking refreshment from the day-to-day onslaught of bad news.

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