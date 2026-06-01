America, America

America, America

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"I Really Don't Care"

This was Donald Trump's recklessly indifferent remark about the collapse of talks with Iran today. Host Dean Obeidallah and I discussed this failure of leadership and much more.
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Steven Beschloss, Dean Obeidallah, and Lincoln Square
Jun 01, 2026
∙ Paid

I spoke with Dean Obeidallah this afternoon on Substack Live and for his SiriusXM radio show. We discussed Trump’s reckless and shameless remarks about the collapse of talks with Iran, his sociopathy and indifference to the needs of Americans, my hope that Americans will learn from this tragic failure in leadership—and more. We also discussed my new sho…

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