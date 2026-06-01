I spoke with Dean Obeidallah this afternoon on Substack Live and for his SiriusXM radio show. We discussed Trump’s reckless and shameless remarks about the collapse of talks with Iran, his sociopathy and indifference to the needs of Americans, my hope that Americans will learn from this tragic failure in leadership—and more. We also discussed my new sho…
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"I Really Don't Care"
This was Donald Trump's recklessly indifferent remark about the collapse of talks with Iran today. Host Dean Obeidallah and I discussed this failure of leadership and much more.
Jun 01, 2026
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America, America
Audio recordings of regular posts, narrated by author and journalist Steven Beschloss, focused on democracy, justice, politics and society.Audio recordings of regular posts, narrated by author and journalist Steven Beschloss, focused on democracy, justice, politics and society.
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