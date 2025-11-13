Don't Let Trump Distract You

In this quick two-minute video, I share my thoughts on the increasingly panicked Donald Trump as more details emerge about the contents of the Epstein files and Trump’s involvement with the convicted sex trafficker and child molester Jeffrey Epstein. As I conclude here, “The truth of the Epstein files needs to come out—and the country needs to finally confront the sickening reality of a criminally corrupt White House occupant with a history of sexual assault and adjudicated rape.”

I hope you’ll give this latest video a listen—and share it with others.

