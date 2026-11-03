America, America

America, America

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Election Eve Live with Mark Jacob

A recording from Steven Beschloss's live video in the hour before the first votes come in
Steven Beschloss's avatar
Mark Jacob's avatar
Steven Beschloss and Mark Jacob

Thank you AVee. (Alexia), Kim G, Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA), Barbara Shields, ilibee, and many others for tuning into my live video with Mark Jacob! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Steven Beschloss in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steven Beschloss · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture