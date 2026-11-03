Thank you AVee. (Alexia), Kim G, Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA), Barbara Shields, ilibee, and many others for tuning into my live video with Mark Jacob! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Election Eve Live with Mark Jacob
A recording from Steven Beschloss's live video in the hour before the first votes come in
America, America
Audio recordings of regular posts, narrated by author and journalist Steven Beschloss, focused on democracy, justice, politics and society.Audio recordings of regular posts, narrated by author and journalist Steven Beschloss, focused on democracy, justice, politics and society.
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