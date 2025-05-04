America, America

America, America

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of America, America

My Conversation with Stuart Stevens

A wide-ranging discussion on politics, writers, cowardly Republicans, Finland, Russia, JB Pritzker, the need to pay attention to history—and more
Steven Beschloss's avatar
Steven Beschloss
May 04, 2025
∙ Paid
3
6
Share

I wanted to share with you my Friday Substack Live conversation with the brilliant Stuart Stevens, one of the “Never Trump” Lincoln Project founders, author of the important 2020 book renouncing the Republican Party, It Was All a Lie, and now part of Lincoln Square Media on Substack.

Honestly, this one was less about politics and solving everything an…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to America, America to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Steven Beschloss
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture