America, America

America, America

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AVee. (Alexia)'s avatar
AVee. (Alexia)
3hEdited

I’m still awake never slept all is too important - so read your article as soon as it flashed - that it is simply a masterpiece- honestly- it’s powerful- again the emotion behind your concern and words. Artful.

The pure glee of Pete; horrifying.

Excerpt;

“Real warriors—not frauds who play them on TV—know that war is hell. They don’t relish death and destruction. They are humbled by their duty. And they’re not afraid of journalists reporting the truth.”

And you are right. Trump must go.

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FVera's avatar
FVera
3h

The entire administration must go. Better yet we have to take back the house and senate making the administration impotent. I’m afraid that the orange menace is just part of the problem.

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