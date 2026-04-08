Yes, Trump Must Go

Yes, it’s good news that Donald Trump did not annihilate a civilization by bombing Iranians “back to the Stone Ages where they belong.” We got a brief moment last night to exhale. But only for a moment. Because this terrorizing White House occupant is no less deranged and reckless today than he was yesterday. Are we really going to live through 33 months of this ongoing madness, required to endure his obvious inability to discharge the powers and duties of his office?

I’m sharing here a short video (just 95 seconds) to underscore the continuing necessity of Trump’s removal from office. (This follows my view on invoking the 25th in Monday’s essay.) Please do share it, including with members of Congress who should be speaking loudly about using their position to hasten his exit.

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*Photo by Roberto Schmidt via Getty Images.