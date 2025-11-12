The Epstein Firestorm Is Building

This On-Target video by Mark Jacob and me focuses on new revelations about Donald Trump and his sex predator friends Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. This New York Times article (gift link) provides some of the latest details and background of the unfolding story.

A 2011 email from Epstein tells Maxwell that Trump “spent hours at my house” with one of Epstein’s underage victims. It’s also been reported that the Trump regime is not only giving Maxwell favors in prison, including custom meals and a therapy puppy, but Maxwell is preparing to formally ask for her prison sentence to be commuted.

The truth surrounding Trump’s involvement will be increasingly hard to hide, now that Arizona Rep. Adelita Grijalva has finally been sworn in by House Speaker and Trump sycophant Mike Johnson. She represents the 218th signature for the discharge petition to force the House to vote on releasing the full Epstein files. “Justice cannot wait another day,” Grijalva said in her first speech today.

I hope you’ll give a listen to my conversation with Mark, who authors the excellent Stop the Presses newsletter.

