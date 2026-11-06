America, America

America, America

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
1hEdited

“If someone is incapable of distinguishing good things from bad and neutral things from either – well, how could such a person be capable of love? The power to love, then, belongs only to the wise…." - Epictetus

The power of love.💕

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A Pat's avatar
A Pat
44m

The democratic best do the job of serving the people. That includes getting justice for every person wrongfully kidnapped, abused, and killed. It means taking down every corrupt SOB who has secured favors from their an administration. Jeffries better be listening. He is the wrong person for the job. Move on. Let someone with a spine take the reins and do what is 100% just.

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