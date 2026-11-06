Annie Andews, the pediatrician who beat Trump-picked Darline Graham for U.S. Senator from South Carolina, celebrates Tuesday night. (Photo by Win McNamee via Getty Images)

It’s almost embarrassing to admit how often I wrote about the necessity of the Republicans experiencing an “overwhelming defeat.” Almost. Because in the wake of the overwhelming victory by Democrats in these midterm elections, it’s possible to see—indeed to glory in—the revival of our democracy on the ashes of the Republican’s astonishing losses.

Well before the 2024 election, it was clear to me that an overwhelming defeat was the only way the Trump Republicans would begin to grasp the mistake of tying themselves to the depraved and degraded felon who was dangerously heading toward a second term. Only an overwhelming defeat could quiet the conviction that their path was righteous and right, never mind the lawlessness and racist abuse, the corruption and cruelty. If the results were close—essentially within the margin of error—they would hold onto the belief that they just needed to tweak their existing model and stay the course.

It didn’t happen in 2024. We got stuck with Trump again. But this time the version of Trump—surrounded by clapping seals—was unfettered, immunized and free to pursue his worst instincts. As I wrote after midnight Tuesday, while the extraordinary midterm returns were still pouring in, “It’s been a long two years.”

The last few days have shown us what overwhelming defeat and people-powered success looks like. A Democratic win for senator and governor in Texas. A Democratic senator in ruby red Kansas for the first time in nearly a century. In Georgia, not only a Black female governor for the first time ever in America, but newly elected leadership that includes Black women as secretary of state, attorney general, agriculture commissioner, insurance commissioner, school superintendent, labor commissioner and public service commissioner.

In places like South Carolina and Iowa (and maybe even Mississippi), new Democratic senators won and Republicans were tossed out, belying the assumption that historically red states can’t be competitive. After three decades, the concerned Sen. Susan Collins was finally ditched in Maine. Add to the mix the humiliating defeat of North Carolina Rep. Richard Hudson, chair of the GOP’s House campaign arm, the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Nationwide, the margins currently read 56 to 43 percent Democrat vs. Republican, a shift of 15 points toward the Democrats since 2024. There’s not a single state where the voters did not shift toward the Democrats. At a minimum, the Democrats will hold 254 seats in the House (with dozens more to decide) and 54 seats in the Senate (Alaska and Mississippi are breathtakingly close). They’ll also now hold the majority of the country’s governorships. And in Florida, while Democratic candidates narrowly lost their races for senator and governor, at least three of the four congressional districts gerrymandered to ensure Republican victories were won by Democrats.

The ever-reluctant New York Times called the overall outcome a “historic collapse.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called it “close to an extinction-level event.” Others have called it a wipeout and a bloodbath. I’d call it (as I’ve longed to describe) an overwhelming defeat and a full-throated repudiation of Donald Trump and his Republican party.

This scale of defeat for the Republicans is finally causing the ambitious careerists to openly question choices made and who to blame. If they feared Trump before, those days are over for that lame duck loser whose previous presumed invincibility has never seemed so ridiculous. And while we have every reason to worry about how his reckless derangement may play out in the months ahead, note what Mary Trump told me yesterday after seeing him blathering on about his ballroom in the wake of the MAGA collapse: “He seems so depleted and doddering.”

But the promise of an overwhelming win as Democrats retake the majority in the House and the Senate also means the responsibility to pursue real change. And that must include aggressively, even ruthlessly combatting corruption, the top issue for most voters along with affordability.

Genuinely moving forward is only possible by overcoming the moral and political rot wrought by Trump and his corrupt accomplices. As I wrote in April, “The next chapter following the midterms—and I pray for an overwhelming Republican defeat for the good of our country—cannot be defined by simple redemption with a quick and welcoming embrace. It must be defined by investigations, prosecutions and—when justice and the law proves—convictions and imprisonments.”

So I was encouraged to read the two-word post of Robert Garcia, poised to become chair of House Oversight: “Lawyer up.” Sen. Ron Wyden, expected to take over Senate Finance, added a one-word post: “Subpoenas.”

Garcia explained his post: “We are going to take on the Trump crime family. The amount of grift and corruption is unprecedented in American politics.” And he specifically cited Donald, Don Jr., Eric and Jared Kushner. “This family is billions richer as the American public struggle.”

In contrast, it was disappointing to hear Hakeem Jeffries, in line to become Speaker of the House, serve up a weak tea, business-as-usual comment on Wednesday. He was responding to MS Now host Joe Scarborough who was equating accountability with retribution (as Trump does) rather than justice. He was also suggesting that affordability issues alone were why the Democrats won.

“The American people don't want us to get even; they want us to get things done on their behalf because life is way too expensive,” Jeffries said. “We ran on affordability. We won on affordability, and now it's our job to govern on affordability.”

Jeffries did not make a strong case for himself as the next speaker.

Let me give Mary Trump the last word on this from our Six Questions conversation yesterday. “The Democrats will squander this massive advantage they have and we’ll end up right back where we were if they don’t get this right and if they ignore what just happened by pretending that, you know, being a traitor isn’t enough of a reason to investigate you,” she said. “That sends a really terrible message.”

First comes an overwhelming defeat in the midterms, thanks to the power of the people. Then must come the actions that give our democratic society a real chance to overcome the Trump-fueled sickness that pervades our body politic.

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