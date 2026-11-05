Mary Trump: Feels Like “Walking Into a New World”

Who better to talk to after the world-altering defeat of Donald Trump and the Republicans than Mary Trump? This was not only an opportunity to assess the scale of the Democrats’ victory, thanks to we the people, and the road forward for the country. This was also a chance to better understand how the full-throated repudiation of Donald Trump will affect him personally.

I hope you’ll give a listen to this special live edition of Six Questions With Steven Beschloss as Mary, a clinical psychologist, shares her insights. We also discussed why accountability is so important, who needs to lead the Democrats now (and who doesn’t), and who needs to be the target of investigations and prosecutions. But, most of all, enjoy our mutual delight in getting together during this glorious and historic week in the life of America.

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