Cankles, Courage, Corruption and the Continuing Battle for America's Soul

Thanks to everyone who joined Lincoln Square’s Rick Wilson and me last night for our wide-ranging discussion. On the agenda: the stark contrast in the battle for Texas’ senate seat between the corrupt, criminal and morally rotten Ken Paxton endorsed by Trump (yes, he trounced John Cornyn in the runoff last night) against the verbally talented, remarkably decent man of faith, James Talarico; the continuing cover-up of Trump’s actual health; the $1.8 billion slush fund and Trump’s insidious expansion of a personal militia; the unending war with Iran; the courage of New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim pepper-sprayed by ICE; and the grotesque UFC fight coming soon to our once-sacred White House grounds. And, really, that’s not all. I hope you’ll give it a listen.

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