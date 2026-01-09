Making America Meaner, Uglier, Deadlier

I wrote this snapshot essay yesterday in the hours after the deadly shooting of Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old mother and poet who was murdered in her car as she was trying to get away from Trump’s ICE agents.

But I woke today feeling that I had to share more words about my growing outrage and heartbreak at what happened, what it means for our beloved country—and why it must stop. Here is my short video (1:25). It may not be my last on this terrible topic. I hope you will share it.

