Ukraine, Russia and Trump's Betrayal of America

A recording from Steven Beschloss's live video with Malcolm Nance
Steven Beschloss
and
Malcolm Nance
Mar 06, 2025
1
33
Transcript

Scattershooting
,
Bob Lewis
,
Susan Walking Tiger
,
LadyHistorian
,
Claire
, and thousands of others for tuning into my live video conversation with
Malcolm Nance
We talked about Ukraine, Russia, Donald Trump's betrayal of America, the spinelessness of Republicans and the need for a more vigorous response from Democrats to defy this dangerous attack on democracy and America itself.

America, America
America, America
Audio recordings of regular posts, narrated by author and journalist Steven Beschloss, focused on democracy, justice, politics and society.
Steven Beschloss
Malcolm Nance
