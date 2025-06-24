America, America

America, America

"We Are Going to Fight Like Hell"

A recording from my live conversation with justice advocate Glenn Kirschner
Steven Beschloss
and
Glenn Kirschner
Jun 24, 2025
I was happy to hear that Glenn Kirschner—former federal prosecutor and legal analyst—recognizes the centrality of mass protest to drive the change we need. “We are the ones who are going to save us: We the people. Because it was never going to be a prosecutor, a judge or a politician who could save us. Listen, if the Democrats could have saved us, they …

