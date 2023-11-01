What Do You Hear When the New House Speaker Says He’s Been Ordained By God? (audio)

Dear Friend,
We’ve gotten a first glimpse of new House Speaker Mike Johnson’s “leadership” in action: He tied a proposed package of $14.3 billion in aid to Israel to cutting the same amount of funding to the IRS, without a penny allotted for humanitarian aid. Apparently, serving the top donor class is as important to him as emergency funding for an ally …
