Will Trump Turn the Smithsonian Into Another Fascist Lie?

In this new On-Target short video, Mark Jacob and I discuss the Trump regime’s plan to launch a detailed review of the Smithsonian Institution’s exhibits and websites to make sure they avoid “divisive” narratives and recall the “unifying” aspects of American history. The gaslighting goal as stated in a Trump executive order: “Recovering truth and sanity.”

This plan to put a MAGA spin on the story of America was well-covered in stories in The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, and The New York Times (gift link). We can expect that Trump’s henchmen will look for ways to deny the reality of such historical tragedies as slavery, the Wounded Knee Massacre and the Japanese incarceration during World War II. We cannot learn and grow if we whitewash the truth about our history’s darkest chapters and minimize or bury the actions of history’s villains.

Jacob is author of the outstanding “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Consider subscribing if you haven’t already.

