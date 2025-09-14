Oh, what a week of tumult. I truly hope this weekend is your chance for a reprieve—to think about and do things that take you away from social media and the dark swirl of conflict in our body politic. For myself, that’s included reading a humorous novel written by Ludwig Bemelmans, the famed author and illustrator of the enchanting children’s series, Madeleine, and spending time with family.

For those who’d like a chance to review any of my work over the last week, I’ve gathered it here. My usual intention to write Monday, Friday and Saturday became daily output (and sometimes twice a day) of both written essays and several live conversations.

Monday: Trump's Threat to Go to War...with Chicago: Trump escalates his military rhetoric. It's an alarming turning point.

Tuesday: We Have a Supreme Court That Supports Racial Profiling: The latest ruling strengthens ICE and its racist agenda. (An On-Target video conversation with Mark Jacob)

Tuesday: Autocracy Thrives on Complicity: Our institutions will not protect us. (A live and engaging conversation hosted by the Lincoln Square’s Stuart Stevens and Joe Trippi)

Wednesday: Snapshot: The Assassination of Charlie Kirk: The right-wing activist’s killing is a tragedy and yet another example of America's epidemic of gun violence.

Thursday: Memories of 9/11: A personal reflection on what was—and what could have been.

Thursday: Snapshot: Trump’s Speech Escalates the Conflict: No, his Oval Office remarks were not a surprise, but they are a tragedy for a country on edge.

Friday: The Daily Onslaught: We are facing more conflict and chaos. We can’t let it overwhelm us or break our confidence.

Saturday: Can We Get Back to Facts?: A Saturday prompt.

In case you missed it, I’d also like to share one more live conversation from the previous Friday hosted by The Warning’s Steve Schmidt, a wide-ranging discussion of both news topics and historical events that provide some relevant reference points for our own time. You can find it here: A Conversation with Steven Beschloss.

Yes, these are challenging times. But I still remain convinced we will find our way through this period, just as long as we stay clear about the values and principles we are fighting to uphold—and we recognize our collective power and stick together.

Share

America, America is solely dependent on reader support. Becoming a paid subscriber—for $50 a year or just $5 a month—helps sustain our work, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to our dynamic community conversations.