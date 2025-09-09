We Have a Supreme Court That Supports Racial Profiling

This On-Target video by Mark Jacob and me focuses on the U.S. Supreme Court’s appalling decision yesterday to allow federal immigration authorities to racially profile people. The decision—which pauses an emergency injunction by a federal judge in Los Angeles that restricts agents—permits ICE to continue stopping people for questioning simply because they look Latino, speak Spanish or English with an accent, or happen to be standing around a Home Depot or some other low-wage job site.

We highlight a vivid article by The Nation’s Elie Mystal that doesn’t pull its punches. Mystal examines the racist reasoning in Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s defense of the Supreme Court decision that makes a mockery of equal justice under the law. As Mystal notes, “Kavanaugh claims that it’s just ‘common sense’ to stop Latinos who look like they might be engaged in low-wage jobs and question their immigration status.”

Jacob is author of the excellent Stop the Presses newsletter.

