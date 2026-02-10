I always enjoy the chance to talk with Stephanie Miller, the talented progressive radio host whose weekday show can be seen on Free Speech TV and elsewhere. That included yesterday, even though a cold has been rolling through my system and I sounded a bit like a guy talking from inside a box.

There are always a panoply of horrors to explore, but I always appreciate Stephanie’s astute analysis combined with her sharp humor that typically cracks me up. I also, honestly, genuinely appreciate that she takes the time to read some of what I write and share excerpts with her listeners. The words always sound better when she’s reading them.

At the end of our conversation, she shared a quote responding to the famous Michelle Obama quote, “When they go low, we go high,” delivered at the 2016 Democratic National Convention. The response Stephanie noted: “Can we go low now?”

It made us laugh, but it was a fine reminder that—in the face of a dictatorial bully and virulent racist with zero morals—the opposition must have fighters who are willing to punch back harder. Donald Trump has gotten this far because too many have treated him with the courtesy he never deserves. As Stephanie rightly summarized, “We need fighters, not folders.”

I hope you will give out conversation a listen.

