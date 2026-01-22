The Rupture with Europe and Other Madness

Thanks to everyone who joined my live conversation with Rick Stengel, the former TIME magazine editor, Undersecretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, and MS-Now analyst. Rick and I had a lot to talk about: Davos, Greenland, the rupture with Europe, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s important speech, Trump’s new global concoction, The Board of Peace—and more. This was a follow-up to my snapshot coverage of Trump’s lies, insults and threats yesterday at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, “The Bully in Davos.”

I hope you’ll give our conversation a listen and share it with others.

