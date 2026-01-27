A Conversation with George Conway

Yes, George Conway is running for Congress in New York. But it doesn’t mean this fervent commentator and lawyer is softening his rhetoric or holding back on saying exactly what he thinks about Donald Trump, his criminal regime and the fascist police force he’s empowered. Quite the contrary. “This is about political retribution and it’s about the exercise of power in a brutal way,” Conway said.

He had much more to say, including the murderous reality that what we’ve all seen with our own eyes in Minneapolis and the lies that followed. “This is fascism. This is right out of the fascist playbook. It’s not even arguable anymore,” he said. “If we don’t use these words to describe what is happening now, we’re misleading people. This is happening here and now.”

And he described in a nutshell why he decided, at 62, that he needed to run for Congress. “The whole country, the whole Constitution is at stake. And this is what the midterms have to be about,” Conway asserted. “I basically believe in full-on talking about impeachment and removal now…I’m worried we won’t last three months, let alone three years…We have to make this part of the discourse because people are now kind of giving up, that impeachment isn’t a real thing and removal isn’t a real thing. It has to be or else we’re done.”

I’m sharing this recording with our whole community now because I think George Conway’s reflections do need to be part of our political discourse as we head toward the primaries and the midterms. I hope you’ll give it a listen.

