Unmasking The Masked Men

In this short On-Target video, Mark Jacob and I discuss the Trump regime’s deadly employment of a lawless secret police force—one that terrorizes communities and abuses its responsibility as a publicly funded organization. Rather than serving the public and the rule of law, these masked men act with impunity—as if they will not be held accountable for their actions.

As a result of the good work of ProPublica, the names of the two killers of Alex Pretti are now known. They are Jesus Ochoa, 43, and Raymundo Gutierrez, 35. Both work for the Border Patrol, both are from South Texas. They have worked as federal agents for eight and 12 years, respectively. It should be noted that neither the Department of Homeland Security nor the FBI would comment about them, part of their continuing effort to deny Minnesota officials, Congress, the families and the public the right to know.

But the truth must come out—and that begins with making their identities known. As ProPublica editors wrote:

We believe there are few investigations that deserve more sunlight and public scrutiny than this one…The policy of shielding officers’ identities, particularly after a public shooting, is a stark departure from standard law enforcement protocols, according to lawmakers, state attorneys general and former federal officials. Such secrecy, in our view, deprives the public of the most fundamental tool for accountability.

I could not agree more. It is intolerable that these two men, who participated in what amounts to an execution of an American citizen, have not previously been identified or as yet properly investigated. This shielding of agents’ identities must end.

