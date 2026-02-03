Nationalize Our Elections? No, No, No.

As I note in this latest video, Donald Trump is escalating his dictatorial effort to seize control of our elections to serve himself. This has been ongoing, but yesterday, Trump said, “We should take over the voting…in at least 15 places. The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting.”

This escalation—by a man desperate to hold onto power as the opposition grows stronger—cannot be tolerated. It must not be responded to with silence.

I hope you’ll give this short video a listen and share it with others.

NOTE: The excellent art here is courtesy of the talented Liza Donnelly, who publishes the newsletter Seeing Things. Do check it out.