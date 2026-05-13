Trump Could Not Care Less About Us

Donald Trump told the truth yesterday. “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation,” he said. There it was, all you need to know about rising gas and food prices, rising costs for healthcare, rising inflation, rising economic instability, and growing fear that many Americans feel about paying their bills and getting by. Is it any wonder he’s tried to hammer the lie that affordability is a hoax?

In this short (2:47) “Mad Hattery and Other Outrages” video, I describe the latest evidence of this malignant narcissist’s utter failure to serve the interests and needs of the American people, including his reckless adventure in Iran. Trump’s own judgement: “I think all my ideas are brilliant, actually.”

Let’s keep in mind that we have the collective power to begin fixing this tragic mistake in 173 days on Nov. 3.

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