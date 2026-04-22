America, America

America, America

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My Conversation With Olivia Troye

A recording from Steven Beschloss's live video
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Steven Beschloss and Olivia of Troye
Apr 22, 2026
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Thanks to everyone who joined my live conversation with Olivia of Troye, a fearless Trump and MAGA critic who’s now running for Congress in the newly redrawn 7th District in northern Virginia. We started by talking about the great news that Virginians voted last night to redraw four districts that are now likely to go Democratic, another sign that Americans opposed to…

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