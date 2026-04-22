Thanks to everyone who joined my live conversation with Olivia of Troye, a fearless Trump and MAGA critic who’s now running for Congress in the newly redrawn 7th District in northern Virginia. We started by talking about the great news that Virginians voted last night to redraw four districts that are now likely to go Democratic, another sign that Americans opposed to…
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My Conversation With Olivia Troye
A recording from Steven Beschloss's live video
Apr 22, 2026
∙ Paid
America, America
Audio recordings of regular posts, narrated by author and journalist Steven Beschloss, focused on democracy, justice, politics and society.Audio recordings of regular posts, narrated by author and journalist Steven Beschloss, focused on democracy, justice, politics and society.
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