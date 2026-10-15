No Kings, Record Turnout, Defeating a Tyrant

We are weeks away from the November midterms. Now it’s about showing up in record numbers to ensure the results are too big to rig. On Saturday, more than 3,000 No Kings events will focus on bringing Americans together and driving historic early voting.

For this latest episode of Six Questions, Ezra Levin, co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible, a key organizer of No Kings and Trump opposition, joined me to provide his insights on early voting, overall turnout and what Democrats must do when they retake the majority. His call to action:

This should be the biggest early vote in a midterm in American history. This should be the biggest turnout in midterms in American history. That’s important…because we have an authoritarian who will take advantage of any uncertainty.

I hope you’ll give the recording of our discussion a listen. And I hope you’ll join No Kings on Saturday and do what you can to help ensure a record vote. Nothing is more critical than turnout, turnout, turnout.

One last note: Anyone paying attention to Trump’s traitorous alliance with Putin against Ukraine and his dangerously accelerating derangement recognizes this election really is the most consequential one in our lifetimes.

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