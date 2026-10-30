America, America

America, America

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Maureen Minn Tucker's avatar
Maureen Minn Tucker
4h

I fervently hope that your optimism is borne out to be true.

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Cicada's avatar
Cicada
4h

So succinct, Steven, thanks. Having voted early, in person, I was pleased to see so many persons turn out for this event. I actually had to wait in line for the next available machine in order to cast my vote. I don’t recall ever having to do this. Nice…. I remain Hopeful this is a sign for positive changes to come. That more Americans are less indifferent. More committed to a better understanding of the Democracy that has been under siege and of which they are a part of. And, further enlightened to better appreciate themselves and how important they are in participating in this “Grand Experiment”.

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