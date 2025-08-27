Journalistic Malpractice at The Washington Post

In this On-Target short video, Mark Jacob and I discuss how The Washington Post is becoming more Trump-compliant every day. One example is a story headlined “Donald Trump fulfills a dream role: Big-city mayor,” which normalizes his military occupation of Washington, D.C. It’s a reminder of legacy media’s tragic role in making a second Trump term possible.

In what reads like parody but is sadly real, the Post published this “fun” take on Trump acting like a big-city mayor. This includes observations about his “brash, freewheeling style” and his “persona-driven showmanship.” Why? Not to make sense of his dictatorial desires, but rather to explain his “inserting himself into the hurly-burly of city life” to address “urban blemishes” such as potholes and cleaning up the city to increase tourism.

Seriously. It only underscores the necessity of independent media committed to looking squarely at the escalating reality of a Trump-driven police state.

Jacob is author of the outstanding “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

