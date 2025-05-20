Live Conversation with Katie Phang

Thank you, , , , , and more than 2k others for tuning into my live video with !
This was a delightful conversation with someone you probably know as a legal analyst on MSNBC and who had her own weekend show. She told me that she chose to leave the network after her show was canceled rather than just stay and collect her paycheck—because, she said, it w…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to America, America to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.