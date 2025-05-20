America, America

America, America

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of America, America

Live Conversation with Katie Phang

A recording from Steven Beschloss's live video
Steven Beschloss's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
Steven Beschloss
and
Katie Phang
May 20, 2025
∙ Paid
1
4
Share

Thank you

PegsReilledUp
,
P. J. Schuster
,
Stephanie
,
Jane B In NC🌼
,
katsden
, and more than 2k others for tuning into my live video with
Katie Phang
!

This was a delightful conversation with someone you probably know as a legal analyst on MSNBC and who had her own weekend show. She told me that she chose to leave the network after her show was canceled rather than just stay and collect her paycheck—because, she said, it w…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to America, America to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Steven Beschloss
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture