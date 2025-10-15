Media Coverage and The Assault on Chicago

Thanks to everyone who joined the live conversation with

! We decided to do this format rather than our usual short “On-Target” video so that we could discuss the on-the-ground reality in Chicago right now—amid the Trump thuggery—and also highlight some of the excellent local media coverage happening there.

I was particularly encouraged to hear Mark’s take on the response of Chicagoans to the regime’s provocations intended to escalate conflict, especially as we head toward the No Kings protest on Oct. 18. “I mean, Chicagoans are pissed off about this,” Mark said. “And the weird thing, Steven, is that it’s been somewhat encouraging…you think of a big city and it’s impersonal and nobody gives a crap: Chicagoans are coming together over this. It’s been inspirational.”

I hope you’ll give our conversation a listen—and let me know if you find conversations like this valuable.

