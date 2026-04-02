My Conversation with Kirsten Powers

I was pleased to be joined by journalist Kirsten Powers today to talk about the firing of Pam Bondi and other breaking news, as well as some of the larger questions about America’s place in the world as Donald Trump continues to break former allies’ trust in America as a reliable partner. Kirsten draws on her experience as a former senior political analyst at CNN, a former columnist at USA Today and a bestselling author.

There was an unusual glitch at the 11-minute mark—yes, I happened to be talking about Trump’s attraction to violence—which is why you can pick up the second part of our conversation here.

I hope you will give our conversation a listen.

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