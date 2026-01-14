ICE Is Not Law Enforcement

Ice is not about law enforcement. What we are witnessing is a Gestapo-style operation focused on spectacle and fear, coercion, intimidation, violence and abuse.

This cannot stand. This must stop. And we the people must keep applying pressure on our elected officials to defend us and to fight against the daily abuses that harm our neighbors and put our society in such danger.

This short video is the latest in the ongoing Mad Hattery and Other Outrages series. If you find it of value, I hope you will share it.

Photo Credit: Photo by Kerem YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images